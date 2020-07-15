InventHelp Inventor Develops a System to Lift and Transport Patients (SDB-1457)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to move a patient to another location like the bathroom without help and without having to break one's back in the process," said an inventor, from San Diego, Calif., "so I invented ENZO'S LIFT."

The invention provides an effective way to lift and transport a patient or disabled individual in small or narrow spaces. In doing so, it reduces the risk of injury to the patient and the caregiver. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it provides added comfort and peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities and individuals with disabilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to reduce physical struggles and strain when lifting and moving an individual in narrow hallways and small spaces where usual industrial equipment will not fit. It also could help to prevent injuries caused by heavy lifting."

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SDB-1457, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

