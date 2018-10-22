InventHelp Inventor Develops a Targeted TENS Unit for the Spine (DHM-458)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am always in pain due to various problems in my back and spine, which were cause by a spinal cord injury while on active duty in the US Navy," said an inventor from Ramseur, N.C. "This inspired me to develop a portable and adaptable means to relieve pain that can be worn when I'm out and about."

She developed the PORTER STRIP to treat various spinal conditions that cause pain and limited mobility. This invention would conform to the patient's body to align with the nerve root. It could offer targeted TENS for spinal stimulation. The comfortable and versatile design of this device would allow it to be used in various locations.

The original design was submitted to the Durham office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

