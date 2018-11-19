InventHelp Inventor Develops a Vehicle Safety Reminder (ALL-1649)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to prevent fatalities of children, the elderly and/or handicapped people as a result of being forgotten in hot cars," said an inventor from Warner Robins, Ga. "My idea was inspired after thinking of ways to prevent, tragic preventable deaths."

She developed FORGET ME NOT to remind drivers of a child, elderly and/or handicapped person in the back seat. The system prevents an individual from being forgotten and locked inside a parked vehicle. It attracts immediate attention so that the individual is removed in a timely manner. The system is designed to prevent discomfort, hyperthermia and the possible death of a loved one. This provides added peace of mind. It offers safety due to its automatic operation. Additionally, the invention is easily installed in a variety of vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-ALL-1649, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

