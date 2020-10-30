InventHelp Inventor Develops a Wallet Alternative (NJD-2242)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Personally, I do not use wallets as they can be bulky, annoying and uncomfortable when stored in a pants pocket while sitting," said an inventor from New Brunswick, N.J. "As such, I wanted to create an alternative to a traditional wallet."

The patent-pending MOOLAH BANDS offers a convenient alternative to using a traditional wallet. In doing so, it enables the user to store money, credit/debit cards, identification cards, etc. As a result, it improves organization and convenience and it can also be used for promotional advertising. The invention features a unique, novel, stylish and fashionable design that is simple, lightweight, versatile and easy to use. It also can provide a secure and decorative accessory for men's or women's wallets. Additionally, a prototype is available and a patent application is in process.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2242. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

