InventHelp Inventor Develops a Warm Shower Drier (FLA-3109)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I hate leaving a shower stall because the bathroom is cold," said an inventor from Lauderhill, Fla. "This inspired me to develop this device which could dry the user while providing comforting warmth."

He developed the SHOWER DRY to reduce the chill associated with stepping from a shower stall or bathtub. This easy-to-use invention would improve the user's level of comfort and hygiene. Additionally, it would eliminate skin irritation associated with using towels.

The original design was submitted to the Florida office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FLA-3109, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

