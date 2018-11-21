InventHelp Inventor Develops a Waste Water Hydro Power Plant (CBA-3507)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired to improve utilities, said an inventor from Conway, S.C. "This inspired me to develop a better power generation system that would capture a wasted source of energy and use it for the good of communities."

He developed a patent pending hydroelectric generation system that would be small, efficient, and simple to use. It would be adaptable for use on municipal sewage treatment plants of sufficient head and flow rate. This invention would provide a source of essentially free, relatively continuous electricity.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

