InventHelp Inventor Develops AC Power Bank Device (AAT-4324)

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Stone Mountain, Ga., has developed the PORTA-A-PLUG, a multifunctional device that allows AC power devices to be operated in portable locations where no access to AC electric utility power was available. A prototype model is available upon request.

"I developed my idea after being in different situations and realizing that basically everything that's of importance needs to be plugged in. My invention offers a portable power supply during times of need," said the inventor. The PORTA-A-PLUG offers a portable power solution without the hassle of a generator. It is a combined battery and power inverter device that provides 120 volt AC power. This device allows a wide range of low to moderate AC power devices to be operated in a portable manner. It makes on-the-go outings easier and safer for the user. It also comes in handy during natural disasters when power is knocked out. Ultimately, this device offers convenience and efficiency to users.

