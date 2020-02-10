Inventhelp Inventor Develops Accessible Storage Option for Jewelry Items (JHA-184)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed to find a simple and easy way to store the jewelry items that I wear every day and a safe place while sleeping or taking a shower," said an inventor, from Jacksonville, Fla., "so I invented the JEWELRY BUDDY."

The invention provides an effective way to store jewelry in an accessible location. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional jewelry boxes and storage units that take up valuable space. As a result, using the Jewelry Buddy enhances organization and could help prevent lost or tangled jewelry. The Jewelry Buddy features a novel design that is convenient and easy to use. Additionally, it is producible in design variations to suit every personality. A prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to easily store and access jewelry items you wear every day."

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-JHA-184, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

