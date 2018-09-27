InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessories to Improve Grip on Various Hand Tools (CCP-1433)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have used hand tools all the time, like pliers and shears," said an inventor from Streamwood, Ill. "I always had a problem gripping the tool, and I would constantly have to re-grip it. I came up with this idea to give me a better grip on tool handles."

He developed the GRIP AID to enable the user to get a better grip on a tool with a dual-grip handle. The accessories adjust to accommodate the individual's hand size. The invention eliminates the need to constantly re-grip the tool. It makes some tools more comfortable to use and ensures that hand tools are more practical. Additionally, the idea minimizes aches and pains in the hands and fingers.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CCP-1433, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

