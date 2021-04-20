InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory for Accessing a Semi-Truck Cab (KXX-290)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a truck driver and I wanted to create an easier way for me and my wife to climb in and out of the truck," said an inventor, from Knoxville, Tenn., "so I invented the EASY STEP ADAPTER. My design eliminates the need to stretch and strain on the truck steps."

The invention provides an easier way for a truck driver to access the truck cab. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle when climbing up into the truck. As a result, it reduces physical strain and fall risks and it enhances safety, comfort and convenience. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trucking companies and truck drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

