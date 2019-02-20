InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory for Feeding Multiple Dogs at Once (LAX-1070)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I adopted a new dog, and he will not let our other dog eat, so I have to feed her separately," said an inventor from Santa Clarita, Calif. "I came up with this idea to keep my dogs separated from one another so that they could both eat at the same time."

He developed the DOGG DIVIDER to separate dogs while they eat. The device prevents bullying so that all dogs can eat freely. It also helps train dogs not to fight over food. The unit saves pet owners from having to feed dogs at different times in order to avoid scuffles. This offers added peace of mind at mealtime. In addition, the invention is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LAX-1070, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

