InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory for Gripping Slippery Bottles & Items (PIT-1127)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work as a hairdresser and I have trouble gripping and holding cans of hairspray and bottles of shampoo especially when they're wet or slippery," said an inventor, from Sewickley, Pa. "I thought there could be an accessory to help me, so I invented the GRIPS Z. My design enhances convenience and comfort when gripping slippery bottles or other items."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to grasp various objects with slippery surfaces like shampoo bottles. In doing so, it prevents items from slipping and falling. As a result, it reduces frustration and it ensures that the item remains in the user's grasp. The invention features a practical and versatile design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the general population, individuals with limited dexterity, salons, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PIT-1127, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

