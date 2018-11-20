InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory for Individuals Experiencing a Sweaty/Sticky Groin Area (BMA-5294)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I did a lot of walking and always felt my legs sticking together, feeling very sweaty," said an inventor from Lynn, Mass. "I checked the store shelves for something quick, discreet and portable; there was nothing. I thought there could be a better way to carry and use baby powder while on-the-go, so I invented this."

The invention provides an easier way to utilize baby powder while away from home. It offers quick relief to anyone feeling sweaty discomfort below. The patent pending accessory also offers an improved alternative to traditional containers of baby powder. The discreet and easy-to-use pods allow for use anywhere on the go or after a game. The invention enhances comfort and convenience, and it could help to prevent unwanted messes and spills. Additionally, the pods can be scented or unscented.

The inventor went on to say, "My invention provides immediate relief and comfort to those experiencing a sweaty or smelly mid to private groin area. My design eliminates the need to carry a bulky container of baby powder."

The original design was submitted to the Boston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BMA-5294, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

