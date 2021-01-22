InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory for Individuals who use Walkers (LVT-344)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and secure way for an individual to walk upright using a regular walker," said an inventor, from N. Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the PRICELESS WALKER ADDITION. My design eliminates the need to purchase and use a separate upright mobility walker."

The patent-pending invention enables a conventional walker to be used in an upright manner. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bend or slouch. As a result, it could help to reduce pain in the back, lower limb joints, hands and wrists and it may improve posture and dignity. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize walkers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LVT-344, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

