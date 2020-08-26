InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory for Motorcycle Chaps to Enhance Warmth (DNV-156)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have been riding a motorcycle for 50 years and I thought there could be a way to keep the crotch area warm and dry while riding on a cold day," said an inventor, from Colorado Springs, Colo., "so I invented the CHAP GAP."

The invention provides an effective way to protect the gap area in front of motorcycle chaps. In doing so, it eliminates the need to leave the area uncovered. As a result, it prevents the crotch area from getting wet on cold and rainy days and it could enhance comfort and warmth. The invention features a durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the owners of motorcycles. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My unique design enables you to stay warm while riding."

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DNV-156, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com .

