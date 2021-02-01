InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory for Urinary Catheter Collection Bags (ORD-2862)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "My sister had bladder surgery and needed a hands-free way to transport her urinary catheter collection bag," said an inventor, from Satsuma, Fla., "so I invented the patent-pending SISTER SHELF. My design ensures that the collection bag is at the proper level to prevent infections."

The invention provides an improved way to store and transport a urinary catheter collection bag. In doing so, it eliminates the need for a patient to carry an attached urinary catheter collection bag. It also prevents collected urine from going back into the bladder and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features an effective and accessible design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for medical facilities and individuals with urinary catheters. It allows medical staff to locate the urinary catheter collection bag quickly. There are no designated places for the UCC bag so medical staff have to search for it. The SISTER SHELF solves that problem. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ORD-2862, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

