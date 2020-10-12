InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory for Urinary Catheters to Prevent Leaks (NJD-2199)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I experienced leaking issues with my urinary catheter," said an inventor, from Brick, N.J. "I wanted to create an accessory to help contain leakage around the device, so I invented the CHECK MATE. My design could help to prevent embarrassing leaks and stains."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to prevent urine leaks from a urinary catheter. In doing so, it ensures that clothing and the user remain dry and comfortable. As a result, it increases protection and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple and practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for medical facilities and long term urinary catheter users. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2199, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

