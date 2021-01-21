InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory for Washing Hair without Water (TRO-358)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love my seniors so much that I invented this product to better ease their suffering," said an inventor, from Durham, Ontario, Canada, "Be it with Dementia or Palliative. They created the infrastructure that we enjoy and take for granted everyday. This is my way to honor their hard work and sacrifice. So, I invented the SHAMPOO BRUSH."

The patent-pending invention provides a simple way to clean the hair without water. In doing so, it offers an alternative to washing hair with traditional shampoo and water. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it could help to improve personal hygiene. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for dementia patients with a fear of water, home health care settings, travelers and on-the-go individuals. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TRO-358, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

