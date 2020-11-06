InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory for Wheeled Luggage (FED-2233)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a Lyft driver, I see many people at airports and other areas pulling their luggage away from their bodies to prevent it from running into the backs of their legs and feet," said an inventor from Everett, Wa.," so I invented the LUGGAGE HANDLE EXTENSION."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to transport a piece of wheeled luggage so that it does not come into contact with the backs of the traveler's legs or feet. In doing so, it could enhance safety and comfort by promoting easier manipulation of the wheeled luggage. The invention features an adjustable and durable design that could be easily applied and removed, as needed. It is ideal for use by travelers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps to make transporting a piece of wheeled luggage a safer and more comfortable task."

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FED-2233, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

