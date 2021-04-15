InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Clean Insects from Windshields (DAE-548)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to help wipers get stubborn insect messes off the windshield," said an inventor, from Coon Rapids, Minn., "so I invented the BUG AWAY. My design offers a time-saving alternative to pulling over at a gas station and cleaning the windshield."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to remove bugs from an automotive windshield. In doing so, it eliminates the need to stop and manually clean the glass. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances safety and visibility. The invention features a durable design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.



