InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Clear Optical Products (TLS-299)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an accessory for optical products to keep lenses clean and clear," said an inventor, from Bradenton, Fla., "so I invented the CLEAR- SIGHT. My design eliminates the strain and annoyance associated with fogged lenses, especially when wearing a face mask."

The invention provides visual clarity when wearing glasses or other optical products. In doing so, it enables the user to easily clear fogged lenses. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it eliminates the need to remove glasses and clean lenses with a cloth. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who wear glasses and other optical products.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLS-299, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp