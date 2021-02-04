InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Clear Rain from Side Vehicle Windows (LAX-745)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a way to prevent rain, mountain dew, snow or dirt from accumulating on my side vehicle windows while driving," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so I invented the CLEAR VIEW. My go anywhere design enables you to easily see out the four side passenger windows."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to clear rain, snow and other debris from a vehicle's four side passenger windows. In doing so, it offers an alternative to manually cleaning side windows. As a result, it increases visibility, it provides a safer view from a side angle and it provides added safety and peace of mind while driving. The invention features a durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, national and international retailers and manufacturers of vehicles with windows. Additionally, it is producible in design variations, a prototype is available, and it could offer a higher safety rating for vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LAX-745, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

