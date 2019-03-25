InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Help Purses Keep Their Shape (AAT-4087)

PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I spend a lot of money on my handbags, but I hate how they look when I take the paper out," said an inventor from Atlanta, Ga. "I came up with this handy accessory to maintain the shape and appearance of my expensive bags so that they last longer and look just like new."

She developed the STAY-IN-PLACE INSERT - KEEP SHAPE INSERT to help to maintain the original shape of the purse or bag. The accessory prevents creases and wrinkles from forming, which reduces wear and tear. The unit ensures that the purse lasts longer and stays looking brand new. This offers added peace of mind. Additionally, the invention is adaptable for use with any new or existing purse.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AAT-4087, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

