InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Hold and Organize Crayons (DNV-231)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to help kids keep their crayons organized at home or school," said an inventor, from Colorado Springs, Colo., "so I invented the Crayon Necklace and Bracelet. My design prevents crayons from being scattered across the table or rolling onto the floor."

The invention provides an effective way to store and use crayons. In doing so, it ensures that crayons are easily accessible and ready for use. As a result, it prevents lost or damaged crayons and it increases convenience and organization. The invention features a simple and user-friendly design that is easy to wear and safe to use so it is ideal for children, households, schools, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DNV-231, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

