InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Illuminate a Rear License Plate (OTW-417)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My rear license plate light went out and I needed a quick and convenient fix," said an inventor, from Toledo, Ohio, "so I invented the EMERGENCY LICENSE PLATE LIGHT."

The invention provides a quick and easy way to illuminate a rear license plate. In doing so, it eliminates the need to drive with a burned-out or malfunctioning rear tag light. As a result, it increases convenience and it ensures that the vehicle is in compliance with the law. The invention features a compact and portable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to temporarily illuminate your rear license plate until you can get your light replaced or fixed."

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OTW-417, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

