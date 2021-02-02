InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Increase Counter Space in the Kitchen (RHO-1211)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a quick and convenient way to create extra counter space without remodeling your kitchen," said an inventor, from N. Dinwiddie, Va., "so I invented the SINK TOPPER. My design offers a work surface for dicing vegetables, slicing bread and preparing meals."

The patent-pending invention provides a temporary way to increase countertop space in the kitchen. In doing so, it enables an individual to prepare food or perform other kitchen tasks. As a result, it helps to reduce messes and it increases efficiency and convenience. The invention features a versatile and durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-RHO-1211, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

