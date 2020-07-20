InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Increase Tire Traction (MTN-3445)

NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I came up with this idea during a snow storm," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y. "I thought there could be an accessory to prevent drivers from getting stuck on snow and ice, so I invented the SNOW SOX."

The invention provides an effective way to gain and maintain tire traction on snow and ice. In doing so, it helps to prevent spinning wheels and loss of traction. As a result, it eliminates hassles and frustrations and it provides added safety and peace of mind. The invention features a practical, user-friendly design that is easy to install and remove so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design increases traction and eases frustration."

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3445, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

