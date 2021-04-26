InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Keep a Beverage Warm or Cool (SFO-804)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to ensure that my coffee is hot and ready for drinking," said an inventor, from San Pablo, Calif., "so I invented the HOT N READY. My design eliminates the need to reheat a beverage multiple times and it can also be used with cold beverages."

The invention keeps hot and cold beverages at the appropriate temperature for a longer time period. In doing so, it ensures that a beverage is fresh and appealing. As a result, it helps to prevent beverage waste and it increases convenience. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for households, workers, travelers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SFO-804, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

