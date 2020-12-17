InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Keep a Child Close to a Parent (LAX-1222)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to prevent children from wandering away from their parents in public places," said an inventor, from Lawndale, Calif., "so I invented THE TRAVELER. My design enables parents and children to freely walk and explore while still staying close."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to keep a child close to a parent in public areas. In doing so, it helps to prevent the child from wandering or getting lost. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with young children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LAX-1222, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

