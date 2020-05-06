InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Keep Kneepads in Place (CKL-1303)

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple, reliable and easy way to keep kneepads in place," said an inventor, from Olympia Fields, IL., "so I invented the KEEP-IT-UP."

The invention provides an effective way to secure kneepads in place at the proper height. In doing so, it helps to prevent kneepads from bunching and moving. As a result, it enhances comfort and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for laborers, hobbyists, and other individuals who utilize kneepads. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design increases ease and reliability while wearing kneepads."

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CKL-1303, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

