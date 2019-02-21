InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Level Recessed Manhole Covers (LCC-4067)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I noticed a lot of sunken manhole covers while I was driving and thought there should be a simple way to level them," said an inventor, from Hershey, Pa., "so I invented the MANHOLE LEVELER."

The invention provides an effective way to smooth a recessed manhole cover on a repaved street. In doing so, it helps to prevent damage caused by hitting recessed manhole covers. As a result, it could enhance safety and it could make driving more comfortable and enjoyable. The invention features a durable design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for government agencies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could provide a smoother and safer road surface for drivers."

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LCC-4067, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

