InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Prevent Damage Caused by Garage Hinges (OCM-1373)

PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create and develop a safe and simple solution in preventing a garage door hinge from contacting the rear bumper on a vehicle," said an inventor, from Anaheim, Calif., "so I invented the GUARDIAN."

The invention provides a protective barrier between a car's rear bumper and the metal hinge on the lower quadrant of a garage door. In doing so, it would prevent unwanted scratches and unsightly visible damage. As a result, it increases protection and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to install which is ideal for households with garage doors. Additionally, multiple design variations are available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that a vehicle bumper is always protected when opening and closing a garage door."

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OCM-1373, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

