InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Prevent Loss of Fish and Tackle (KOC-799)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "It came to me while I was watching a tuna fishing program," said an inventor from Madison, Wis. "I wanted to help fishermen who fish for their paychecks, as well as the occasional fisherman. It buys precious time to keep users from losing their catches on the line."

He developed the FISH SAVER to keep fishing lines from breaking due to rubbing on the bottom of the boat. The accessory buys additional time so that users do not lose fish caught on the line. The unit increases the chances of making a successful catch. It prevents the loss of expensive fishing tackle. The device is designed to stop anglers from losing money due to fish escaping. Furthermore, the invention is easy to use and store.

