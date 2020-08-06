InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Prevent Toilet Bowl Streaks and Odors (MTN-3468)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple and easy way to clean embarrassing streaks and stains inside the toilet bowl after use," said an inventor, from New York, N.Y., "so I invented the FLUSHED AWAY."

The invention provides an effective way to prevent streaks and odors inside a toilet bowl. In doing so, it eliminates the need to clean the inside of a toilet bowl with a brush. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances sanitation. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and commercial restrooms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that a toilet bowl is fresh and clean after going to the bathroom."

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3468, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

