InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Protect Doors Against Pet Damage (ALL-1984)

PITTSBURGH, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have to replace a lot of doors and jambs and thought there should be a way to protect against pet damage," said an inventor, from Snellville, Ga., "so I invented the JAM GUARD."

The invention protects an exterior door and door jamb from dogs clawing. In doing so, it prevents claw marks, scratch marks or chewed areas by a pet dog. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install so it is ideal for dog owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a simple way to prevent dog scratches and marks on a door."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1984, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

