InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Protect Garments Against Stains & Odors (CCT-4498)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved set of protective accessories to prevent embarrassing underarm and collar stains on shirts, blouses, dresses, jackets and other garments," said an inventor, from Cincinnati, Ohio, "so I invented the DRI & CLEANER. My design is discreet and it could help to prolong the life of a garment, while also providing an alternative for people who do not wear antiperspirants."

The invention protects the collar and underarm areas of a garment against perspiration, odor and stains. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to bulky pads. As a result, it provides added comfort and peace of mind and it saves time and effort when laundering clothes. The invention features a user-friendly and practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for men and women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CCT-4498, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

