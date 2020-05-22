InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Protect Windshields Against Snow (JMC-2248)

PITTSBURGH, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to keep my windshield free from snow and ice," said an inventor, from Cape Girardeau, Mo., "so I invented the WINDSHIELD BLANKET."

The invention prevents snow and ice from accumulating on a vehicle's windshield. In doing so, it eliminates the need to scrape ice or brush snow from the windshield. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances safety and comfort. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the physical strain and vehicle damage associated with scraping ice."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-JMC-2248, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

