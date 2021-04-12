InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Provide Cooling Relief (DLL-3817)

PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was doing a roof inspection in hot weather and thought there could be a better way to stay cool and prevent dizziness and headaches associated with the heat," said an inventor, from Grand Prairie, Texas, "so I invented the POLAR ICE CAP. My design enables the user to stay cool and comfortable without compromising style."

The invention provides cooling relief from the heat. In doing so, it increases comfort and safety. As a result, it helps to reduce the incidence of heat-related injuries and it could make work or activities in hot conditions more enjoyable. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for men, women and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3817, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

