InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Replace a Broken Aerosol Can Nozzle (FED-2197)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was working in my shop and I dropped an aerosol can of brake cleaner and the tip broke," said an inventor, from Sultan, Wash. "I didn't want to waste a full can and thought there should be a way to replace the nozzle, so I invented the FIX-A-CAN."

The invention provides an effective way to replace a broken nozzle on any aerosol can. In doing so, it enables the remaining product within the can to be used. As a result, it helps to prevent waste and it increases convenience. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households, cleaning services, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a simple and easy way to save an aerosol spray can with a damaged, broken or clogged nozzle."

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FED-2197, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

