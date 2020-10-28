InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Secure Suspender Straps (SUU-648)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had trouble keeping my suspenders on my shoulders," said an inventor, from Marine, Ill., "so I invented the SUSPENDER HOLDER. My design keeps your suspender straps or backpack straps comfortably in place."

The invention provides an effective way to secure suspender straps in place. In doing so, it prevents the straps from slipping and falling. As a result, it enhances comfort and it eliminates the need to continually reposition the straps. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who wear suspenders. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the St. Louis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SUU-648, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

