InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Shade the Neck & Shoulders from Sun (FLA-3345)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fashionable accessory for the beach to provide sun protection for the neck and shoulders," said an inventor, from Boca Raton, Fla., "so I invented the BEACH SHOULDER PAD. My design helps to prevent sun burn and skin damage."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect the neck and shoulders against the sun. In doing so, it helps to block harmful UVA and UVB rays. It also provides added peace of mind. The invention features a fashionable and functional design that is convenient and easy to use at the beach, pool, park and other locations so it is ideal for men, women and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FLA-3345, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

