InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Shield an Automobile from the Sun (ALL-1897)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "A parked vehicle left outdoors in the burning sun transforms into an oven, baking the interior to dangerously high temperatures," observed an inventor from Marietta, Ga. "The results are a damaged cabin, a rush of heat upon entry and an unsafe environment for children and pets. Current remedies are either ineffective in blocking all light, overly cumbersome and time-consuming to install or prohibitively expensive to appeal to a mass market. That is, until now."

He developed the patent pending AUTO SUNSHIELD XR to block 100% of sunlight from entering the vehicle, leaving the interior at a cool temperature when parked outdoors which allows for a pleasant experience upon entry. The accessory is stored comfortably in the car's trunk and deploys in seconds – so easily anyone driving a car can use it. Perhaps most importantly, the Auto Sunshield XR's patented lightweight design and cost-effective components means it can be mass produced and sold at a huge margin.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1897, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

