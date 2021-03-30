InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Simulate Breast Feeding for Babies (CNC-632)

PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to wean my daughter off breast feeding and onto a bottle," said an inventor, from Candler, N.C., "so I invented the NURSE MATE. My design provides the comfort of mom while bottle feeding."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to simulate breast feeding with a baby bottle. In doing so, it could help to reduce nipple confusion or nipple preference. As a result, it increases freedom for mothers, and it could ease the transition between breast and bottle feeding. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for parents with infants. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CNC-632, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

