InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Store, Organize and Locate Keys (NJD-2059)

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We work in facility management and thought there could be a better way to store and keep track of various keys," said one of two inventors, from E. Orange, N.J., "so we invented the SMART KEY FINDER."

The invention provides an effective way to store, organize and locate keys. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to bulky and cumbersome key rings and chains. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to prevent lost or misplaced keys. The invention features a compact design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and owners of commercial buildings. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design could help to eliminate hassles and frustrations when finding or using keys."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-2059, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

