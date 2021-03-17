InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Test for Disease in Harvested Game Animals (PIT-1108)

PITTSBURGH, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way to find out if a harvested game animal has any diseases while out in the hunting field," said an inventor, from Murrysville, Pa., "so I invented the CHRONIC CHECK. My design could help to keep hunters safe against potential illness and can also be used for the testing of domestic animals such as dogs, cows, and horses."

The patent-pending invention enables a hunter to easily test if a harvested game animal is carrying any disease. In doing so, it offers an efficient alternative to traditional methods. As a result, it provides added safety and peace of mind and it could save time and effort. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for hunters. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

