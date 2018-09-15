InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Use Grocery Bags as Trash Bags (DLL-3455)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to be able to reuse grocery bags as trash bags," said an inventor from Dallas, Texas. "In order to do this conveniently, I came up with this easy-to-use accessory to hold such bags in place inside the garbage can."

He developed the HANG- N- TOSS to allow a grocery bag to be used in a trash bin as a trash bag. The unit makes it easier to reuse grocery bags. It eliminates the need to purchase trash bags as often. The accessory is designed to be cost-effective and environmentally friendly. The invention allows the trash to be taken out more frequently in order to avoid foul odors. Additionally, it is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DLL-3455, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

