InventHelp Inventor Develops Accident Safety Screen to Increase Privacy (SDB-1437)

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe way to conceal a road accident or a construction site from approaching drivers," said an inventor, from Menifee, Calif., "so I invented the LOOKIE LOO SCREEN."

The invention provides an effective way to obstruct accident scenes, emergencies and construction sites from view on highways. In doing so, it prevents drivers from slowing down to examine an accident. As a result, it enhances safety and privacy and it could help to prevent traffic delays. The invention features a portable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for emergency services and personnel. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design is easy to use and it could help to maintain privacy and steady traffic flow in the event of an accident."

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SDB-1437, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

