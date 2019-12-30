InventHelp Inventor Develops Accurate Canisters (ALL-1883)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was thinking of how to improve an item in the kitchen," said an inventor from Marietta, Georgia. "This inspired me to develop a means to improve accuracy when baking."

She designed the DIGITAL DISPENSING/MEASURING KITCHEN CANISTERS that provide a neat and efficient means to store and measure dry ingredients. This invention would save valuable time and energy by automatically and accurately measuring the stored item. Additionally, it would prevent spills and the associated cleanup.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1883, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

