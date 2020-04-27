InventHelp Inventor Develops Accurate Way for Drivers to Record Vehicle Speed (CCP-1534)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was pulled over and ticketed for allegedly speeding," said an inventor, from Joliet, Ill. "I thought there should be a way for a driver to prove if they weren't actually speeding, so I invented the DRIVER'S BLACKBOX."

The invention provides an effective way to record a vehicle's travel speeds, times and locations. In doing so, it can be used to track good and bad driving habits and provide data in the case of an accident. As a result, it could help to prevent innocent drivers from having to pay speeding citation fees and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an accurate design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, transportation companies, buses and taxis. Additionally, it is producible in design variations for individual and company use.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides an improved way to track and monitor the drivers of buses, trucks and other vehicles."

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CCP-1534, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

