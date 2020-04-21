InventHelp Inventor Develops Accurate Way to Access Heart & Lung Conditions (BTM-2721)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a nurse practitioner in quest of creating a more accurate and timely way of completing lung and heart assessments," said an inventor, from Freeland, Md., "so I invented the A.S. STETHOSCOPE."

The patent pending invention is an improved stethoscope designed to assist healthcare professionals in accurate and timely assessments of lung and heart sounds. As a result, it would improve assessments, guide accurate diagnoses, expedite care and help to save lives.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to improve health assessments and save lives."

